-$4.94 EPS Expected for Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to report earnings per share of ($4.94) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.80) and the lowest is ($5.07). Myomo posted earnings of ($6.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($19.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.57) to ($19.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($5.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYO traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 735,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Myomo has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

