$255.28 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post sales of $255.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.55 million and the highest is $259.00 million. Albany International posted sales of $251.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 137.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 866,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,107,000 after buying an additional 501,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after buying an additional 340,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albany International by 2,065.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,138,000 after buying an additional 254,679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,479,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 181,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,923. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60. Albany International has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

