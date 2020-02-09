20,591 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.