1,991 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after purchasing an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $25,219,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $21,498,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,014 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

