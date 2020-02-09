189 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $253.31 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $174.79 and a 52 week high of $255.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.41 and a 200 day moving average of $217.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

