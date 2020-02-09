17,959 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. iShares US Financials ETF makes up 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.75. 130,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.98 and a fifty-two week high of $141.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

