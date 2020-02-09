1,650 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,869,000 after acquiring an additional 657,869 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,734,000 after acquiring an additional 91,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $53.97 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

