16,442 Shares in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

