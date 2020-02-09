1,622 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $333,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 72,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.5% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $117.85 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.11 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

