1,310 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $207.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

