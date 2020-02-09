12,657 Shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphatec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 797,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,200. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

