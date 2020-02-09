11,767 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 396,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.45. 121,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,023. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

