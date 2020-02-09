1,064,567 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,064,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,512,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Sun Life Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after acquiring an additional 617,458 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,733,000 after buying an additional 435,990 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,040,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,580,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,717,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.19 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

