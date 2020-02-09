$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,400,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. 3,666,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,910. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

