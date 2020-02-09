$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Generac posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Generac by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,314,000 after acquiring an additional 111,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Generac by 33.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,374 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Generac by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

