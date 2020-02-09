$1.36 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $140,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zumiez by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,943 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $839.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

