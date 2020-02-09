$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of AEO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.