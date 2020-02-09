$0.76 EPS Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $94.72. 327,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,897. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

