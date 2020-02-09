-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.96). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Shares of AERI traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $20.49. 581,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,227. The firm has a market cap of $981.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

