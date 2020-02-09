$0.44 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.62. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 20,592.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 671,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 668,433 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 110,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $3,011,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.44. 86,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -153.24 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.