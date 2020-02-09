$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

MPW opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $23.51.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

