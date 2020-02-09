$0.36 EPS Expected for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. HB Fuller posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

FUL traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,046. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

