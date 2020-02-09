$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Flex reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 4,271,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,425. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.87. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,826 shares of company stock worth $3,104,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Flex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.