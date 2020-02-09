-$0.31 EPS Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,061. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 838,514 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 65,243 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

