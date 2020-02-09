$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

