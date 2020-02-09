$0.17 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.15. Nordic American Tanker reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nordic American Tanker by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NAT opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

