-$0.14 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. 309,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

