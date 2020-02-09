$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,412,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,124,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,656,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.87. 5,357,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

