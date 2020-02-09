-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

ARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $8.42 on Thursday. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 266,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

