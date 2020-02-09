-$0.04 EPS Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ALLT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 231,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,656. The company has a market capitalization of $428.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.