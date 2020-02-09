$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of StarTek by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StarTek by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 782,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StarTek by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. StarTek has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.