-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.28% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

