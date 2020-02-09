$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. NOW posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.07 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 94,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

