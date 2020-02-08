ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Cap of $880,038.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $880,038.00 and approximately $163.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

