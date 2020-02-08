Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

ZS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 946,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,862. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -196.57 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $41,689.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,617,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,642,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4,811.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 245,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

