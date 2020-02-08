Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZGNX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.55.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $20.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,166,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,997. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $3,382,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zogenix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zogenix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

