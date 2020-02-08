Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report sales of $1.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.76 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $93.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,775,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $1,165,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,107.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Zogenix by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Zogenix by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zogenix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

ZGNX stock traded down $20.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

