ZMINE (ZMN) One Day Volume Tops $245.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $255,935.00 and $245.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00400715 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010190 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012481 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,363,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,319,081 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.