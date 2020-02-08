Zipper Market Cap Hits $2.72 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $2.16 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zipper has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048416 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000671 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001697 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

ZIP is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

