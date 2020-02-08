Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.68.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,478. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $159.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 70,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,183,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

