Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $76.31 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Koinex and Bitbns. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,177,712,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,886,245,517 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Korbit, BiteBTC, FCoin, Tokenomy, Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bithumb, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, GOPAX, Upbit, Coinone, WazirX, OKEx, Koinex, Radar Relay, BitMart, HitBTC, DDEX, UEX, AirSwap, Binance, OOOBTC, Bitbns, DEx.top, Coinhub, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

