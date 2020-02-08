Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZEN. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zendesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. Zendesk has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after buying an additional 269,598 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

