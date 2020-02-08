Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zendesk updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,015. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

