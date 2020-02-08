Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Zeepin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. Zeepin has a market cap of $649,103.00 and $20,738.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.25 or 0.03438429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00219413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00130263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

