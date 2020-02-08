Zebi Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN and DDEX. Over the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $340.10 or 0.03462471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00222792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00131276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Koinex, OKEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.