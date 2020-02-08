Zcoin Price Reaches $7.53 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $7.53 or 0.00077074 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Upbit and Coinroom. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $70.92 million and $11.62 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,762.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.04 or 0.02252857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.04455789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00754436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00801223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00117397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009512 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00693401 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,420,868 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TDAX, Indodax, Bittrex, Coinroom, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, Huobi, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, LiteBit.eu, QBTC and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.