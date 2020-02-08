ZB Token (ZB) Trading Up 13.8% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $143.41 million and $83.35 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.57 or 0.05911076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005215 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 108.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00127215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038715 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.