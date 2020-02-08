Zacks: Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $37.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.00 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 239 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley raised Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

VRS opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verso will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verso by 3,665.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Verso by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

