Zacks: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $76.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tucows an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TCX traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $61.06. 30,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,927. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $664.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tucows by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tucows by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tucows by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

