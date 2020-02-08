Zacks: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $47.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.95 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

